Indian Railways cancels 40 trains amid COVID-19 situation, check full list of trains here

New Delhi: Considering the severity of the situation in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 and also owing to low passenger load, the Indian Railways has decided to cancell 40 train services.

North Western Railway (NWR) region deputy general manager Lt. Shashi Kiran said that the cancellation of these 40 trains will remain suspended till further orders.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has also cancelled 10 trains scheduled to run between April 28 and June 1. These trains ply on the routes such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Secundrabad, Hyderabad.

South Central Railway has said that these are temporary cancellation of trains due to poor patronized. Several trains are cancelled upto May 31st while the Kurnool city-Secundrabad train has been cancelled upto July 1,2020.

