Indian Railways increases advance reservation period of special trains from 30 days to 120 days

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has announced to increase the advance reservation period (ARP) of all Specials from 30 days to 120 days. Booking of Parcel and luggage shall be permitted in all these 230 trains.

The modified instructions of Indian Railways goes for 30 special Rajdhani type trains which started with effect from May 12, 2020 while 200 Special Mail Express will be introduced with effect from June 01, taking the total number of trains to 230, an official release said.

The above changes shall be implemented with effect from 8 am of train booking date of May 31, 2020 onwards, the release said.

It may be noted that Railways has started operating the Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists across the country.

As on May 25, over 3,000 Shramik Special trains the railways has ferried over 40 lakh people.

The railways has suspended the passenger, mail and express train services in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. Shramik Specials were the first set of trains for the passengers, after which the railways started operating 15 pairs of Special air conditioned trains from May 12.

The railways is gradually starting the train services and from June 1, it plans to operate 200 Special trains as per the time table for which bookings have already started through the IRCTC and the passengers reservation system (PRS) across the country.

Other terms e.g., Current booking, Tatkal quota allocation of seats to road side stations etc to be same as in regular time tabled trains.

With IANS Inputs