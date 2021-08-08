हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways Passengers Alert! Keep THIS special code in mind while booking train tickets

Indian Railways Passengers Alert! Keep THIS special code in mind while booking train tickets

Indian Railways has announced that passengers will have to remember a special code that will be sent to choose their preferred seats while booking passenger tickets.

The Railways have made several changes in the booking code of seats and coach code and it has introduced a new type of coach in its trains. It has also started Vistadome coaches on many routes across the country.

Meanwhile, Railways is set to start several new coaches which include the economy class of AC-3 tier which will have 83 berths. The fare has not been fixed for seat booking in these third AC coaches of economy class.

Vistadome Coach

Keeping in mind the growing tourism, Indian Railways has introduced the Vistadome coach and the biggest feature of the coach includes the fact you can enjoy the outside view while sitting inside the train. The roof of these coaches will also be made of glass. Railways will run at least one such train in almost every state. At present, this Vistadome coach runs from Dadar in Mumbai to Madgaon in Goa.

Bookings

The code of coaches and seats of all these categories has been notified to the Principal Chief Commercial Managers of all the zones. Under this, the booking code of the third AC class economy coach will be 3E and the code of the coach will be M. Similarly, the code of Wisdom AC coach has been kept as EV. Let us know what is the booking code of which coach.

Tags:
Indian RailwaysVistadome coachIndian Railways coachesRailway seats booking code
