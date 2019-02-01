Interim Budget 2019: Comparison between current tax slabs and Interim Budget tax slabs

New Delhi: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced major tax sops to the salaried class by doubling tax rebate on income upto Rs 5 lakh and raising standard deduction to Rs 50,000.
Goyal explained that individuals who are earning gross income of Rs 6.5 lakh per year and have made investments in savings instruments, will be exempt from paying income tax.
Know all about the current tax slabs and compare it with announcement made on Interim Budget
Following is the the Tax slab for FY 2017-18 (Assessment Year 2018-19)
For Individual Taxpayers
Up to annual income of Rs 2.5 lakh: Nil
From Rs 2,50,001 to Rs 5 lakh: 5 percent
From Rs 500,001 to Rs 10 lakh: 20 percent
Above Rs 10 lakh: 30 percent
Senior Citizens 60 years but less than 80 years
-Up to Rs 3,00,000: NIL
-Rs 3,00,001 to Rs 5,00,000: 5 percent
-Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000: 20 percent
Senior Citizens 80 years and above
-Up to Rs 5,00,000: NIL
-Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000: 20 percent
Surcharge of 10 percent on income of all individuals above Rs 50 lakh and less than Rs 1 crore and surcharge of 15 percent on income above Rs 1 crore.
Income Tax slab after Interim Budget 2019 announcement
Annual income upto Rs 5 lakh: Nil
From Rs 500,001 to Rs 10 lakh: 20 percent
Above Rs 10 lakh: 30 percent
Additionally, for salaried persons, FM has raised the Standard Deduction from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. However, no announcement was made regarding any change for Senior Citizens above 60 years and 80 years bracket or on surcharge on super high income bracket.