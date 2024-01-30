trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715730
NewsBusinessEconomy
INTERIM BUDGET 2024

Interim Budget 2024: No Major Changes Expected In Taxation Relating To The Capital Market

Market does not expect any major changes in taxation relating to the capital market. Therefore, any such proposal will have an impact on the market, he said.

|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 04:20 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Interim Budget 2024: No Major Changes Expected In Taxation Relating To The Capital Market

New Delhi: Geojit Financial Services Chief Investment Strategist V. K. Vijayakumar said in the near-term, expectations regarding the budget will influence the market.

Market does not expect any major changes in taxation relating to the capital market. Therefore, any such proposal will have an impact on the market, he said.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said Nifty ended the first day of the week on January 29 with its biggest single-day gain since December 4 with heavyweight Reliance Industries contributing the most to the gains.

At close, Nifty was up 1.80 per cent or 385 points at 21737.6. Nifty rose sharply on January 29 forming a long bull candle. 21851-21970 could be the next resistance band for the Nifty while 21482 could act as a support.

Buildup ahead of the vote on account seems to have started. This upmove can be used for selectively reducing weight in individual stocks that have run up too fast, he said.

BSE Sensex is down 223 points at 71,718.40 points. Bajaj Finance is down 4 per cent, ITC is down 1.7 per cent, Reliance Industries is down 1.5 per cent.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden