Markets pares losses; Sensex ends 243 points higher, Nifty tops 9,950

New Delhi: Markets rebounded from a sharp selloff in early trade with both equity indices finishing off over 70 points higher.

The BSE Sensex ended 242.52 points or 0.72 percent higher at 33,780.89. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 70.90 points or 0.72 percent to end at 9,972.90.

NSE hit an intra-day low of 9,544.35 while the Sensex oscillated between high of 33,856.27 and low of 32,348.10.

M&M, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, Titan, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Ultrachem, Asian Paint, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel wer the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 7.22 percent. On the other hand, major laggards were ONGC, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, Infosys, Kotak Bank, TCS, Axis Bank, NTPC, HCL Tech, Nestle, LT, and ITC, falling upto 3.39 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday the BSE Sensex ended 708.68 points or 2.07 percent lower at 33,538.37 while the NSE Nifty tanked 214.15 points or 2.12 percent to close at 9,902.