Petrol and diesel prices hiked for ninth consecutive day. Check latest price in major cities

The prices of petrol and diesel was increased on Monday (June 15) for the ninth day in a row and state-run oil marketing companies continue to adjust retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in India.

In Delhi, petrol will now cost Rs 76.26 per litre after an increase by 48 paise, while diesel will be sold at 74.62 per litre after its price was raised by 59 paise. Petrol price was raised by 62 paise and diesel by 64 paise in Delhi on Sunday (June 14).

The price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 75.78 per litre after an increase by 62 paise, while diesel was selling at Rs 74.03 per litre after a hike of 64 paise on Sunday.

In Delhi, the price of petrol was increased by 59 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise per litre on Saturday.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT.

Petrol will now cost Rs 83.17 per litre and diesel Rs 73.21 per litre in Mumbai, while in Chennai it will now cost Rs 79.96 for a litre of petrol and Rs 72.69 per litre for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol has been priced at Rs 78.10 for petrol and Rs 70.33 for diesel for every litre.