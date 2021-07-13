हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
petrol prices

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 13, 2021: Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged, check rates in your city

The financial capital of India saw petrol prices at Rs 107.24 a litre. Diesel price also remained the same and sold at Rs 97.33 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 13, 2021: Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged, check rates in your city

On July 13, petrol prices remained unchanged after witnessing a record high last day (July 12). There is no change in diesel prices as it fell down for the first time in the last two months.

In Delhi, the petrol price soared to Rs 101.23 per litre. Meanwhile, the diesel prices fell down by 16 paise and sold at Rs 89.76 a litre. 

The financial capital of India saw petrol prices at Rs 107.24 a litre. Diesel price also remained the same and sold at Rs 97.33 per litre in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, the fuel prices remained the same, which means the petrol prices were retailing at Rs 101.39 and diesel prices stood at Rs 92.86. 

In Chennai, the price of petrol stood at Rs 101.96 and diesel prices remained unchanged at Rs 94.28 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. And because of this, petrol retails at over Rs 100 per litre mark in seven states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
petrol pricesDiesel pricesPetrolDieselFuel Prices
Next
Story

Retail inflation marginally lowers to 6.26 per cent in June

Must Watch

PT1M54S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day