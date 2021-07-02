Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 2, 2021: Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Mumbai, Chennai, check rates in your city

On July 2, petrol and diesel prices surged across metro cities after almost two days. This is the 33rd price hike in less than two months.

When it comes to metros, petrol price in the national capital reached Rs 99.16 and diesel at Rs 89.18. In Mumbai, petrol price crossed Rs 105.24 per litre and diesel costs Rs 96.72.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 100.13 per litre and diesel for Rs 93.72. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 99.04 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.03 per litre.

The price of petrol in Bhopal is Rs 107.43 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 97.93.

In Patna, petrol is priced at Rs 101.53 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 94.82 a litre.

