PM Modi inaugurates Petrotech 2019, says Energy justice a top priority for India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Petrotech– 2019, India’s flagship hydrocarbon conference at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.

Addressing the inaugural session of the event, he said that energy justice a top priority for India and also a key objective for himself.

“Energy justice is also a key objective for me and a top priority for India. Towards this end, we have developed and implemented many policies. The results of these efforts are now evident. Electricity has reached all our rural areas. LPG connections have been given to over 64 million house-holds in just under three years under the Ujjwala Scheme. A ‘Blue Flame Revolution’ is under-way. LPG coverage has reached more than 90% percent, from 55 percent five years ago,” Modi said.

He further stated that winds of change are evident in the global energy arena.

“Energy supply, energy sources & energy consumption patterns are changing. Perhaps, this could be a historic transition. There is a shift in energy consumption from West to East,” PM Modi said.

“There are signs of convergence between cheaper renewable energy, technologies and digital applications. This may expedite the achievement of sustainable development goals. Nations are coming together to tackle climate change,” he added.

The 13th International Oil and Gas Conference Exhibition is being organised by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

The three-day mega event from 10 to 12 February 2019 will see participation of over 100 eminent speakers and 7000 delegates from around 70 countries.

Along with the Conference, the event will have a concurrent exhibition spread over 20,000 square meters at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. The Petrotech-2019 Exhibition will have over 13 country pavilions and around 750 exhibitors from over 40 countries, with exclusive areas on the Make in India and Renewable Energy theme.