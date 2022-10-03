PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur, lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 3650 cr in Himachal Pradesh on October 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on October 5 where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur at 11.30 am. After that, he will visit Luhnu Ground of Bilaspur where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at around 12:45 pm and address a public function.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bilaspur in October 2017. The hospital is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. AIIMS Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality & 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres, and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.

Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc, Amrit Pharmacy & Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30 bedded AYUSH block. The Hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in the tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh, said the government in a statement. The hospital will prove to be a boon for inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong. The hospital will admit 100 students for MBBS courses and 60 students for nursing courses every year.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of around 31 km long project for four laning of the National Highway from Pinjore to Nalagarh on NH-105, worth over Rs 1,690 crore. The project road is a major connecting link for the traffic from Ambala, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Solan /Shimla going towards Bilaspur, Mandi and Manali.

About 18 km stretch of this four-lane national highway falls under Himachal Pradesh and the remaining portion falls in Haryana. This highway will ensure better transport facilities in Nalagarh-Baddi, the industrial hub of Himachal Pradesh, and will also give a fillip to further industrial development in the region.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Medical Device Park at Nalagarh, which will be built at a cost of about Rs 350 crore. MoUs of more than Rs 800 crore have already been signed for setting up industries in this Medical Device Park. The project will significantly enhance employment opportunities in the region.

After that, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Government Hydro Engineering College at Bandla. Costing about Rs 140 crore, the college will help make available trained manpower for hydropower projects, in which Himachal Pradesh is one of the leading states. It will help in upskilling the youth and providing ample job opportunities in the hydropower sector.

Post this, Prime Minister Modi will reach the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu at around 3:15 PM, where he will participate in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.