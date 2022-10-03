Nykaa announces bonus share issue in 1:5 ratio; check key details from board meet

Nykaa has announced to issue bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:5 i.e., the company will issue a bonus of 5 shares for every 1 share held as on the record date. Nykaa said in a regulatory filing that the decision was taken during its board meeting.

"We hereby inform that the Board at its Meeting held on October 03, 2022, inter alia, has approved...Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the proportion 5 (Five) fully paid-up Equity Share of Re 1/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 1/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to shareholders’ approval by way of postal ballot," said the company.

Nykaa said that the board has fixed Thursday, November 03, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of determining members eligible for Bonus Equity Shares.

It also said that the board also approved re-classification of the Authorized Share Capital from Rs 325 Crore comprising of 275 Crore Equity Shares of Re 1 each and 50 Crore Preference Shares of Rs 1 each to Rs 325 Crore comprising of 325 Crore Equity Shares of Re 1 each and the consequent amendment to the 5th Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to shareholders’ approval by way of postal ballot.

The company said that the board also approved the formulation and implementation of ‘FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited – Employee Stock Option Plan 2022’ (“ESOP 2022”) for the grant of Employee Stock Options to Eligible Employees of the Company and its group companies including the subsidiary companies or associate companies of the Company, subject to shareholders’ approval by way of postal ballot.

Nykaa said that "formulation and Implementation of ‘FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited – Employees Stock Unit Plan 2022’ (“Stock Unit Plan 2022”) for grant of Stock Units to Eligible Employees of the Company and its group companies including the subsidiary companies or associate companies of the Company" has been approved.

Nykaa shares were trading around 7% up on the BSE at Rs 1,351.70 apiece. Former investment banker Falguni Nayar founded Nykaa in 2012 and the company's shares were listed on the BSE and the NSE in November last year.