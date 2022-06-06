PM Modi launches Jan Samarth Portal: Check details of the govt schemes Portal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the National Portal for Credit Linked Government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal. The Jan Samarth portal is a one-stop digital portal linking Government credit schemes. It’s a first of its kind platform which directly connects beneficiaries to lenders.

The main purpose of Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end to end coverage of all the linked schemes.

Prime Minister Modi said, "The country has borne the brunt of government-centric governance in the past. But today 21st century India is moving ahead with the approach of people-centric governance. He said earlier it was the responsibility of the people to go to the government for availing benefit of the schemes. Now emphasis is on taking governance to people and free them from the rigamarole of doing rounds of different ministries and websites."

"Launch of National Portal for Credit Linked Government schemes - Jan Samarth Portal is a major step in this direction. This portal will improve the lives of students, farmers, businessmen, MSME entrepreneurs and will help them in realizing their dreams," he added.

PM Modi also released a special series of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins. These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons. The coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10 and 20 denominations with AKAM design are not commemorative coins and will be part of circulation.