Narendra Modi

PM Modi launches new series of coins with AKAM design, Check what is new

The coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10 and 20 denominations launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) design are not commemorative coins and will be part of circulation.

PM Modi launches new series of coins with AKAM design, Check what is new

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a special series of coins that are also 'visually impaired friendly'.

The coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10 and 20 denominations will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) design are not commemorative coins and will be part of circulation. (Also read: RBI warns people against online buying of old coins, notes : Here’s what you need to know)

"These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of amrit kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country," Modi said while addressing the iconic week celebration of the Ministry of Finance. (Also read: THIS company paying Rs 77 lakh to employees for quitting job, but there's a catch)

Modi also launched the 'Jan Samarth portal' -- a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said each of these schemes will be displayed on the portal. "This portal is going to make it easy so that citizens does not have to ask the same questions every time to avail himself a government programme". 

 

