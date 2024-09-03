New Delhi: Amit Lathia, the head constable in the Mobile Crime Team in Rohini District, Delhi Police, has gained fame for being a real social hero for his indomitable spirit, which lies in uplifting the socially marginalized class.

He was a brilliant sprinter from a village in Haryana with the dream of representing India in international sporting events. However, following his father's death, the young man's dream was dashed. But when he got a job as head constable in Delhi Police he vowed to adopt orphans and underprivileged children to help them fulfill their dreams.

Lathia, was headstrong in helping underprivileged children get good jobs. With this mission in life, Amit started adopting children and helping them give wings to their imagination. He has adopted more than 350 underprivileged youngsters, providing them with food, accommodation, and job preparation. Of the adopted children 181 hold positions in Delhi Police, Indian Army, and various departments of the Indian government making Amit a proud teacher and guardian.



Early life and challenges of Amit Lathia

Son of a farmer Amit Lathia, belonging to Sonipat, Haryana, was a champion sprinter who aspired to run for India in international athletic events. But his life turned turtle when his father suffered a heart attack in 2008. He gave up on his dreams after his father passed away and began working at a tea shop to support his family and get money for admission to a coaching center for competitive examinations. Due to his perseverance and selfless dedication, Amit got a job as head constable in Delhi Police in 2010.



Adopting orphan and underprivileged children, Amit Lathia's story

Having come from an underprivileged background, Amit understood the difficulties these children face. He decided to support underprivileged children and orphans in realizing their dream of making it big in life.

Initially, Amit taught these children in Sonipat by renting a room. Four of these children got government jobs. Subsequently, Amit rented apartments and furnished them with chairs, tables, and beds to accommodate students. Additionally, he built a library so the children could have access to learning materials.

Amit had to balance his work and travel daily from Sonipat to Delhi to teach his students. he used to teach students either before or after work. Due to hard work, perseverance, and dedication, many of his students got jobs in the Indian Army, Delhi Police, and other government departments.

Amit also built a playground for children after a 2016 road accident where three children died after being hit by a truck while playing on the road. To prevent such mishaps, Amit decided to build a playground on a desolate piece of land in Sonipat. For this purpose, he took a loan of Rs 10 lakh and built a playground called Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Ground.



Amit gets wife’s unwavering support

Throughout his journey of helping the underprivileged children, Amit got his wife’s unwavering support which became instrumental in the success of his mission. Amit tied the knot in 2016. While getting married, Amit told his wife Manju about his life mission to which she lent unconditional support. She also stepped in and helped Amit in the cause by teaching the children. Today, Manju is a mathematics professor at a government college in Sonipat.

An inspiring tale of Amit Lathia

So far, Amit has adopted above 350 poor children, helped them with food, and accommodation, and prepared them to get good jobs. He adopts 25 underprivileged children every year and manages their food, accommodation, and education with his own salary and donation. Amit continues to serve as an inspiration to all of us to offer unselfish help to children to help them fulfill their dreams.