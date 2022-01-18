हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Union Budget 2022: Energy sector urges govt to expand PLI scheme to boost domestic manufacturing

A return of consumer confidence in renewable energy sources, improved financial market conditions, and an increase in manufacturing and export activities in the country would be crucial.

Union Budget 2022: Energy sector urges govt to expand PLI scheme to boost domestic manufacturing

New Delhi: The Energy sector is pinning a lot of hopes that the upcoming budget shall offer the much-needed push to the revive consumer confidence in renewable energy sources.Energy sector believes that the Union Budget 2022-23 will set a path to recovery beginning this year. 

"As per recent speculations, it is also expected that the upcoming budget will provide more clarity on tenure of Basic Custom Duty (BCD) on import of Solar PV cells and module. Expansion of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost domestic manufacturing significantly. Additionally, we expect the government to provide financial incentives for the rapid growth of producing Green Hydrogen and making India as a Global manufacturing hub for Electrolyser to generate green hydrogen,” Manoj Gupta, Vice President, Solar and Waste to Energy Business, Fortum India said.

Amit Kapur, Joint Managing Partner, J Sagar Associates (JSA) said, "Nudge energy transition through climate change by establishing carbon markets, ancillary services markets which would fund climate transition by pricing the positive externalities of eVs, battery storage and grid stability."

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Budget 2022-23Union Budget 2022Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021-22Budget Expectations
Next
Story

Union Budget 2022: MFIs, fintech expect bolder budget and allocation of more to MGNREGA scheme

Must Watch

PT10M32S

UP Elections 2022: 10 big news on UP elections