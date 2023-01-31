Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech online and on android mobile or iPhone?

New Delhi: On February 1st, 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2023 to Parliament. Like the previous two budgets, Budget 2023–24 would also be presented digitally, according to earlier information from the finance ministry. This is in line with the Modi administration's general push for digitization and takes the Covid-19 pandemic's effects on public health into account.

Following the budget's presentation to the parliament, the entire speech of the finance minister will be made available on the "Union Budget Mobile App." (Also Read: Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech online and on TV?)

Step-by-step guide on how to download/ Watch Live Stream Union Budget 2023-24 on android smartphones and iOS device

- Open Play Store or Apple Store on your device.

- Search Union Budget Mobile App’ and install it on your phone.

- Download accordingly your wants.

The app will be accessible on both the Android and iOS operating systems and is bilingual (English and Hindi). Additionally, it stated that it may be obtained through the Union Budget Web Portal at www.indiabudget.gov.in.

The "Union Budget Mobile App" will allow Members of Parliament and the general public to easily access the 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as the Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc., as required by the Constitution, the finance ministry had announced in a statement.

Via February 1, 2023, following the finance minister's Budget address in Parliament, the documents will be made available on the app.