Union Budget 2023-24 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech online and on TV?

New Delhi: The presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24 of India is almost at your door. After tabling the Economic Survey of 2022-23 today, tomorrow, on February 1 (Wednesday) at 11 a.m., Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the Union Budget 2023. This is Sitharaman's fifth budget in a row for the fiscal year that starts on April 1. Union Budget 2023–24 will likewise be delivered electronically, similar to the previous two.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this will be the Modi government's final full budget. On October 10, the formal process to create the annual Budget for the following fiscal year (2023–24) got underway. On January 31, the Economic Survey will be presented, setting the stage for the Budget presentation. (Also Read: Golden Chance to Take Loan on Zero Interest! THIS Govt Scheme Offers Loan Without Guarantee)

Where to Watch Union Budget 2023/ FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech Live?

On Sansad TV and Doodarshan, one can see the LIVE presentation of Nirmala Sitharaman's budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024. Their Youtube channels will also host the live broadcast. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also broadcast the Budget 2023 online. (Also Read: Union Budget 2023 is to be Presented on Feb 1; THESE Key Points Should be Watched Upon)

Other news networks as well as YouTube are accessible to viewers. Visit the Zee News English website or app to read the LIVE updates and in-depth analysis of the Union Budget.

How to download Budget, DG, Finance Bill of Union Budget 2023

The "Union Budget Mobile App" will allow Members of Parliament and the general public to easily access the 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as the Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc., as required by the Constitution, the finance ministry had announced in a statement.

The app will be accessible on both the Android and iOS operating systems and is bilingual (English and Hindi). Additionally, it stated that it may be obtained through the Union Budget Web Portal at www.indiabudget.gov.in.

Via February 1, 2023, following the finance minister's Budget address in Parliament, the documents will be made available on the app.