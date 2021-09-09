Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveils 100-day plan to bolster aviation sector

New Delhi: Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday (September 9) unveiled a 100-day plan to bring major reforms in India’s civil aviation sector. The plan is going to focus on 16 areas including policy measures and the development of airports as well as heliports, aiming to give a boost to the civil aviation sector which has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and is slowly coming on the recovery path.

“We have a 100-day plan for the Ministry on the basis of which we'll be answerable to the stakeholders transparently. Under this 100-day target, we have three main foundations - 1) infrastructure, 2) policy targets and 3) reforms initiative,” Scindia said in a press conference.

The 100-day plan has been prepared after combined consultations. Out of the total 16 areas, 8 relate to policy while four pertain to reforms in the aviation sector. Moreover, the minister announced that six heliports would be developed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN.

"There's a complete ecosystem in civil aviation sector - with airlines, airport operators, we have MROs where maintenance, repair & overall is done, there are flying-training orgs, cargo sector, ground handling sector, aircraft manufacturing sector," Scindia said.

The ministry also unveiled a new policy for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities. "The 100-day scheme will continue from 30th August to 30th November. It has 16 main points - 4 of which are under infrastructure, 8 under policy targets, and 4 under reforms," he noted.

