TCS opens ‘biggest recruitment drive': Check eligibility and how to land your dream job

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, has launched its biggest recruitment drive for women professions seeking a new job opportunity.

In a statement, TCS said that the new programme to hire women professionals named Rebegin is an opportunity for talented experienced women professionals to inspire, reinvent and challenge themselves to make a mark. “Talent and Potential will always remain”

“We at TCS cherish talent who believe they can change the world through their unique set of skills and perspectives. If you are one of them, then we are excited to introduce our special hiring initiative designed for aspiring talent," it added.

TCS said that the new platform will help female professionals to easily discover a plethora of job opportunities available in PAN India. “If you have foundational skills which you are passionate about and wish to develop into specialized streams, we invite you to apply" the tech giant added.

Job opportunity at TCS: Everything you need to know

TCS will hire professionals from all across India. Candidates applying for a job at TCS will need to have work experience of about two to five years. Moreover, the professional needs to have a full-time graduate or postgraduate degree. Also Read: BSNL likely to stop prepaid broadband plans across telecom circles, what happens to existing users?

How to apply for a job at TCS via Rebegin programme:

Step 1: Candidates with the required skillset can apply for a job at TCS under the Rebgin programme by visiting the official site of the firm - https://www.tcs.com/careers/tcs-career-rebegin.

Step 2: Candidates then need to log in or sign up for the programme with their registered email IDs.

Step 3: Visit the https://ibegin.tcs.com/iBegin/ page to apply for the jobs according to your skills and education.

However, one of the most important things to note is that since TCS is a tech company, most of the hirings are open for software engineers or developers that have knowledge of SQL Server DBA, Angular JS, Network Admin, Citrix Administrator, Automation Testing, and Python Developer, among others. Also Read: Future-Reliance deal: SC stays Delhi HC proceedings, asks NCLT, CCI, SEBI not to pass final orders

