WPI inflation falls to nearly 2-month low of 2.02% in June

New Delhi: The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 2.02 percent for the month of June as compared to 2.45 percent for the previous month and 5.68 percent during the corresponding month of the previous year, government data showed on Monday.

Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.33 percent compared to a buildup rate of 2.41 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year, data further showed.

The index for food articles group rose by 1.1 percent to 151.7 from 150.1 for the previous month while that of the non-food articles group rose by 0.7 percent to 128.7 from 127.8 for the previous month.

The index for minerals group rose by 14.5 percent to 158.0 from 138.0 for the previous month and the ihe index for crude petroleum and natural gas group declined by 0.3 percent to 92.5 from 92.8 for the previous month due to lower price of crude petroleum.