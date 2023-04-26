AP Class 12th Results 2023: BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result To Be Announced Today At 5 PM On bieap.apcfss.in- Here's How To Check Scorecard

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP Inter results 2023 today, April 26 for Class 12 board exams 2023. The AP Intermediate results 2023 for first, second year will be declared at 5 pm. The Inter results 2023 AP will be available on official websites -- results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in. Along with the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2023 2nd year results, the board will also announce the first-year general and vocational programme results at 5 pm today.

AP 12th inter result 2023: Here's How To Check Result Online

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites -- results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 12 results 2023

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and view AP board result 2023

According to the official notice released by BIEAP, AP Intermediate results would be available on the official website from 5 pm today onwards. The results for both 1st and 2nd year students would be announced in a press conference at the board’s office. Soon after the announcement, students will be able to check their results online on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Inter Results will also be available on Manabadi and other alternative websites.

AP Intermediate Results 2023: Details On The Scorecard

- Student’s Name

- Grade obtained

- Marks obtained in each subject

- Hall Ticket Number

- Qualifying status

- Grand Total

AP Inter Result 2023: Total Students Appeared For The Exams

This year a total of 10.03 lakh candidates appeared in AP Inter exam. Among the total students, 4.84 lakh appeared for AP Inter 1st Year exam while 5.19 lakh students wrote the AP Inter 2nd Year exam. The exams were conducted at a total of 1,489 exam centres across the state. In 2022, AP Board inter result 2nd year was released on June 22, 2022, and the overall pass percentage was 61%. As many as 4,64,756 students appeared for the AP Inter examinations in 2022.