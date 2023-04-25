topStoriesenglish2599165
NewsEducation
AP INTER RESULTS 2023 UPDATE

bie.ap.gov.in, AP Inter Class 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Class 12th Results Tomorrow, Check Direct Link And More Here

AP Inter Class 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Manabadi AP Class 12th Results 2023 to be released tomorrow, 26 April at bie.ap.gov.in. The AP inter exams were held between March 16 and April 4, 2023. Scroll down for all the live and latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 07:19 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

bie.ap.gov.in, AP Inter Class 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Class 12th Results Tomorrow, Check Direct Link And More Here
LIVE Blog

AP Inter Class 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the Class 12 intermediate, results for the 2023 board exams tomorrow, April 26. According to reports the AP inter result 2023 will be out at 12 PM. The AP board 12th result inter 2023 will be available on official websites -- results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in. The AP inter exams were held between March 16 and April 4, 2023.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: Total Students 

This year, more than 5 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year intermediate exams each. The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education held the first-year exams from March 15 to April 3. 

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: Exam Date

BIE AP conducted the AP Inter 1st Year exams from March 15 to April 3, 2023. AP Inter 2nd Year exams were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023. 

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Manabadi AP Inter Board Result 2023 

25 April 2023
19:17 PM

Manabadi AP Inter Result Live April 26: Steps To Download Class 12th Result

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites -- results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 12 results 2023

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and view AP board result 2023

 

18:39 PM

Manabadi AP Inter Class 12 Result Live 26 April: Date And Time

The AP inter result 2023 Class 12 date will be out tomorrow, direct link for the result will be provided here.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?