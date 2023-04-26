AP Inter Result 2023: Manabadi 1st Year Result Declared On bie.ap.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Scorecard Here

AP Inter Result 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the AP 11th Results 2023 or AP Inter 1st year results 2023 today, April 26. Students who appeared for Class 11exams 2023 can now check and download the AP Inter result from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can check their AP Intermediate results 2023 on official websites - results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in following the simple steps given below.

AP 11th inter result 2023: Here's How To Check 1st year Result

Step 1: Visit the official websites - results.apcfss.in or bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads AP Board Class 12th results 2023

Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and AP board result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download the AP Inter Result 2023 and take a printout

How To Check AP Inter Results 2023 Via SMS

Open your message typing box Now type APGEN (space) your Registration number Send it to 56263 You will receive your AP Inter results via SMS.

Along with the AP 1st year general results 2023, the BIEAP has also released the 1st year vocational results. Candidates can check their AP 1st Year Vocational Result 2023 with the direct link given here.

AP Inter Result 2023: Total Students Appeared For The Exams

This year a total of 10.03 lakh candidates appeared in the AP Inter exam. Among the total students, 4.84 lakh appeared for AP Inter 1st Year exam while 5.19 lakh students wrote the AP Inter 2nd Year exam. The exams were conducted at a total of 1,489 exam centres across the state. In 2022, AP Board inter result 2nd year was released on June 22, 2022, and the overall pass percentage was 61%. As many as 4,64,756 students appeared for the AP Inter examinations in 2022.