AP Inter Result 2023: Manabadi Class 12th Board Result Declared On bie.ap.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Scorecard Here
AP Inter Result 2023: Class 12th board result is now available on the official website- results.apcfss.in, scroll down for the direct link to check the result.
Trending Photos
AP Inter Result 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the AP 12th Board Results 2023 today, April 26. Students who appeared for Class 12 board exams 2023 can now check and download the AP Inter result from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in.
Candidates can check their AP Intermediate results 2023 on official websites - results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in following the simple steps given below.
AP 12th inter result 2023: Here's How To Check Result Online
Step 1: Visit the official websites - results.apcfss.in or bie.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads AP Board Class 12th results 2023
Step 3: Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth
AP Inter Result 2023 Direct Link
Step 4: Click on "Submit" and AP board result 2023 will appear on your screen
Step 5: Download the AP Inter Result 2023 and take a printout
How To Check AP Inter Results 2023 Via SMS
- Open your message typing box
- Now type APGEN (space) your Registration number
- Send it to 56263
- You will receive your AP Inter results via SMS.
Check Live And Latest Updates On AP Inter Result 2023
AP Inter Result 2023: Total Students Appeared For The Exams
This year a total of 10.03 lakh candidates appeared in the AP Inter exam. Among the total students, 4.84 lakh appeared for AP Inter 1st Year exam while 5.19 lakh students wrote the AP Inter 2nd Year exam. The exams were conducted at a total of 1,489 exam centres across the state. In 2022, AP Board inter result 2nd year was released on June 22, 2022, and the overall pass percentage was 61%. As many as 4,64,756 students appeared for the AP Inter examinations in 2022.
Live Tv