APPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification Released At psc.ap.gov.in- Steps To Apply Here

APPSC (A.P. Public Service Commission) has released a notification about the APPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023. Candidates who are interested in the post of assistant professor can apply on the APPSC official website. APPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 aims to fill all 3220 vacancies. A.P. Public Service Commission recruitment is offering seats for professors, associate professors, assistant professors, and lecturers as per the information mentioned on the official website notice. The schedule for the screening test and the interview would be announced at the appropriate time.

APPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Important Date

Events Dates Notification Released 30-Oct-23

Starting Date to Apply Online 30-Oct-23

Last date to Apply Online 20-Nov-23

Last date to Submit Hardcopy 27-Nov-23

Display of the list of prima-facie eligible and ineligible applicants for screening test 30-Nov-23

Last date for receiving grievances on prima facie eligibility 7-Dec-23

Display of the final list of prima-facie eligible candidates for screening test 8-Dec-23

APPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Go to the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads “Direct Recruitment."

Select “Recruitment of Assistant Professor 2023.”

Get yourself registered by providing all the required information.

Login directly if you already have an account.

Enter all your basic required qualification details as required.

Upload all the required documents (photograph and signature) in a scanned form.

Pay the fee and review your application.

Download it for future reference

The last date to submit your online application and payment for the registration process is November 20, 2023. No application will be accepted after this date under any circumstances.