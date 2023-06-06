Assam Board HS Class 12 Result 2023 Declared At resultsassam.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Assam HS 2023 Results: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the Assam HS results 2023 today for over 2 lakh students. The HS result link 2023 is now active at the AHSEC official website, resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in. Students who appeared in the exam can check their provisional mark sheet using their roll number, roll code.

Assam HS 2023 Result: Direct Link

Assam HS 2023 Results: Here's How To Check Scores

- Visit the Assam Board official result website, resultsassam.nic.in.

- Click on the link that reads ‘Assam HS Final Result 2023’

- Enter the student's roll code and roll number and captcha code as displayed.

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view Assam AHSEC result 2023.

- The AHSEC result 2023 Assam will appear on the screen.

- Take a printout of the Assam Higher Secondary result 2023 for future use.

Assam Board HS Class 12th Result 2023: Pass Percentage

There has been a decrease in the pass percentages across different streams. In the Arts stream, the pass percentage dropped from 83.48% last year to 70.12%, while in Science, the success rate declined from 92.19% to 84.96%. Similarly, in Commerce, there was a decline from 87.27% to 79.57%. Even in the Vocational stream, the pass percentage saw a decrease from 89.30% last year to 85.61%.

Assam HS 2023 Result: Passing Marks

To pass in Assam Class 12 exam 2023, students are required to score a minimum of 30 percent marks in a subject and in aggregate. The Assam board Class 10 result is out on May 22. A total of 4,22,174 students appeared in Class 10 exams. Of the total who appeared, 1,59,356 girls and 1,42,524 boys passed the exam.