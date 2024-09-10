Advertisement
BIHAR ITI CAT 2024

Bihar ITI CAT Mop Up Counselling 2024 Registration Begins At bceceboard.bihar.gov- Check Steps To Apply Here

Bihar ITI CAT Registration 2024: Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website. For individuals who missed the previous rounds, the offline mop-up counselling will begin on September 21, 2024, at the BCECEB Board of IAS Sangh Bhawan near Patna Airport, scroll down for more details.

Sep 10, 2024
Bihar ITI CAT Registration 2024: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has opened registration for the mop-up round of counselling for the Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2024. Candidates interested in participating can register through the official BCECEB website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Those looking to enroll in courses under the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and the State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) are now eligible to apply for the Bihar ITICAT 2024 counselling.

The Bihar ITICAT 2024 mop-up counselling is being held to fill the remaining seats in NCVT and SCVT courses following the first two rounds of seat allotment. Candidates who missed the previous online counselling rounds are eligible to participate in this session. As per the schedule, the offline mop-up counselling will begin on September 21, 2024, at the BCECEB Board Of IAS Sangh Bhawan, near Patna Airport. All eligible candidates must attend the session at this venue, regardless of their involvement in earlier rounds.

Bihar ITI CAT Registration 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click the displayed application link. 

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit. 

Step 4: Fill in your preferences and submit your choices. 

Step 5: Save the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

Bihar ITI CAT Mop Up Counselling 2024; direct link here

All candidates are strongly encouraged to thoroughly review the official guidelines and instructions on the BCECEB website to ensure a seamless counselling process. Those who do not submit their willingness online by the deadline of September 15, 2024, will be ineligible for the mop-up counselling round. No separate counselling letters will be issued, and candidates must attend the session as per the schedule provided on the website.

Candidates from reserved categories who appear in the general category merit list can choose whether to use their reserved category status. To be eligible for their preferred seat, they must attend counselling according to their merit ranking in the general category.

