bse.ap.gov.in, AP SSC Result 2024: Manabadi Class 10th Result Declared- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

AP SSC Result 2024: AP SSC Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the class 10 board exam results. BSEAP SSC students can check their results on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. The BSEAP conducted the SSC exam on pen and paper from March 8 to March 30. According to the information issued by the board, approximately 6.3 lakh students took the AP SSC test 2024.

AP SSC Result 2024: Direct Link

AP 10th Results 2024: Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for class 10 results is 86.69 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys by scoring 4.85 higher than boys. This time, boys scored 84.32 percent and girls scored 89.17 percent.

AP 10th Results 2024: Medium Wise Pass Percentage

- English medium- 92.32%

- Telugu medium- 71.08%

- Urdu medium- 87.92%

- Kannada medium- 56.84%

- Tamil medium- 94.62%

- Odia medium- 94.91%

AP SSC Result 2024: Here’s How To Check Scores

- Open your internet browser and enter the URL: results.bse.ap.gov.in

- Go to the Secondary School Certificate Public Examination (SSC) March 2024 Results page.

- Enter the roll number.

- Check the results online.

AP SSC Result 2024: Exam details

AP SSC 10th Result 2024 Live The BSEAP Class 10 results were announced from March 18 to 30. Depending on the duration of the paper, the exams began at 9:30 a.m. and ended at 11:30 a.m. or 12:45 p. The results will be released today, April 22, at 11 a.m.