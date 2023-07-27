BSF Recruitment 2023: Group B, C Posts Admit Card Released At bsf.gov.in- Direct Link Here
BSF Recruitment 2023: Candidates who have registered for the BSF Group B and C posts can download the admit card from the official website - bsf.gov.in, scroll down for more details.
BSF Recruitment 2023: The Border Security Force, BSF, has issued admit cards for Group B and C posts today, July 26, 2023. Candidates who have successfully enrolled for the exam can access their admit cards on the official website bsf.gov.in.
The BSF Group B and C Exam 2023 will be placed on August 6, 2023, according to the timetable. The Phase 1 Exam will be computer-based, with three shifts available: 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.00 PM.
BSF Recruitment Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here
1. Visit the official website of BSF - bsf.gov.in or rectt.bsf.gov.in
2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Downloaded Admit card of BSF Multi Post Exam scheduled on 6th Aug 2023"
3. A new page will open
4. Enter your login details
5. Once done, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
6. Download the admit card and keep a copy for future reference
BSF Recruitment Admit Card 2023; direct link here
The exam will be conducted in two phases: the first will be a written examination, followed by documentation, physical measurement, physical efficiency test, trade test, and medical examination.
On the date specified, Phase 2 will be conducted in descriptive/subjective format. The date of the phase 2 exam will be announced soon.
