trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641223
NewsEducation
BSF RECRUITMENT 2023

BSF Recruitment 2023: Group B, C Posts Admit Card Released At bsf.gov.in- Direct Link Here

BSF Recruitment 2023: Candidates who have registered for the BSF Group B and C posts can download the admit card from the official website - bsf.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 03:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BSF Recruitment 2023: Group B, C Posts Admit Card Released At bsf.gov.in- Direct Link Here

BSF Recruitment 2023: The Border Security Force, BSF, has issued admit cards for Group B and C posts today, July 26, 2023. Candidates who have successfully enrolled for the exam can access their admit cards on the official website bsf.gov.in.

The BSF Group B and C Exam 2023 will be placed on August 6, 2023, according to the timetable. The Phase 1 Exam will be computer-based, with three shifts available: 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.00 PM.

BSF Recruitment Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here


cre Trending Stories

1. Visit the official website of BSF - bsf.gov.in or rectt.bsf.gov.in 

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Downloaded Admit card of BSF Multi Post Exam scheduled on 6th Aug 2023" 

3. A new page will open 

4. Enter your login details 

5. Once done, the admit card will be displayed on the screen 

6. Download the admit card and keep a copy for future reference

BSF Recruitment Admit Card 2023; direct link here

The exam will be conducted in two phases: the first will be a written examination, followed by documentation, physical measurement, physical efficiency test, trade test, and medical examination.

On the date specified, Phase 2 will be conducted in descriptive/subjective format. The date of the phase 2 exam will be announced soon.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona