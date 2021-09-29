CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Results 2021 declared: Check scores at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Result 2021 declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday (September 29, 2021) declared the result of class 12 compartment exam. However, the results for the CBSE Class 12 private candidates and special examination results will be declared Thursday, September 30.

The candidates who sat for the exam can check their scores at the official websites cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam Results 2021: Here's how to check score

* Visit the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in

* Click on CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 link on the home page.

* Enter the required details and click on submit.

* Your result will be displayed on the screen.

* Check your scores.

* Download and take a printout for furture referrence.

The class 12 compartment exam was held from August 25 to September 16, while class 10 exam from August 25 to September 8. The exams were also held for class 10 and 12 private, patrachar, and second chance compartment candidates.

The CBSE Class 12 Compartment and improvement exams were held only for English core, physical education, business studies, accountancy, chemistry, political science, biology, economics sociology, IP, computer science, maths, Hindi elective and core, geography, psychology, home science, physics and history subjects.

Meanwhile, the class 12 exam results were declared on July 30. A total of 12.96 lakh (12,96,318) students had passed the class 12 exam, recording a pass percentage of 99.37 per cent.