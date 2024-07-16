CG SET Admit Card 2024 Released At vyapam.cgstate.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CG SET Admit Card 2024: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the CG SET Admit Card 2024. Issued on July 15, the admit card for the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test is now available for download on the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the exam can access their admit cards by entering their registered mobile number and password. The CG SET 2024, scheduled for July 21, will be conducted across 19 subjects to assess eligibility for Assistant Professor positions in universities and colleges throughout Chhattisgarh.

The general aptitude portion of the Chhattisgarh SET Paper I will be the same for all candidates, while the 100-question CG State Eligibility Test Paper II is subject-specific.

CG SET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website: vyapam.cgstate.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGSET 2024 admit card link. Enter your login details and submit. Check and download your admit card. Print the admit card for future reference.

The Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test will assess candidates across 19 subjects for eligibility in Assistant Professor positions for classes 1 to 5. Candidates must verify details such as their name, photograph, roll number, exam date, time, and center on the admit card. Any discrepancies should be promptly reported to the board for correction before the exam.