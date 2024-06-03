CMAT Result 2024 Final Answer Key Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

CMAT Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CMAT 2024 final answer key. Candidates can get the final answer key for the Common Management Admission Test from the CMAT's official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

The National Testing Agency conducted the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 in two shifts on May 15, 2024, using a computer-based test (CBT) format at various centres across the country. Provisional Answer Keys for CMAT 2024 and Question Papers with Recorded Responses. The answer key was released on May 23, and the objection period ended on May 25, 2024.

CMAT Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Click the CMAT 2024 final answer key link on the home page.

A new PDF file will appear, allowing candidates to review the questions and answers.

Download the page and retain a printed copy for future use.

The CMAT 2024 Exam was held on May 15, 2024, with a total of 400 marks. There were 100 questions, with each carrying 4 points. The paper included Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship.