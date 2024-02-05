CRPF HCM Final Result 2023 Released At crpf.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CRPF HCM 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force has issued the CRPF HCM Final Result 2023 at the official website. Candidates who took the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) exam can download the merit list from the official website crpf.gov.in. The computer-based CRPF HCM test was held from February 22nd to February 28th, 2023. The results for the CRPF HCM 2023 CBT were released on November 15th, 2023.

CRPF The written exam is a computer-based test consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 points and completed in 90 minutes. There are four sections. Section A is the Hindi/English Language (optional), Section B is General Aptitude, Section C is General Intelligence, and Section D is Quantitative Aptitude. Each segment contains 25 questions. Sections B, C, and D were designated as bilingual.

CRPF HCM 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website at crpf.gov.in or rect.crpf.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on 'Merit List of HC (Min) LDCE Exam-2023'. PDF

3. The result will be displayed on the screen.

4. Download the results and preserve a copy of them.

The following round of selection included 65, 819 individuals who passed the typing test (skill test), physical efficiency test (PET), document verification (DV), and document medical examination (DME). The Skill Test/DV/PET/DME was conducted on December 21 and 22. The final list of shortlisted candidates has been provided for recruitment for 1315 vacancies.