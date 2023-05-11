Delhi NMMS Result 2023 Released At edudel.nic.in- Direct Link To Check Here

Delhi NMMS Result 2023: Delhi National Means cum Merit Scholarship, NMMS Result 2023 is declared on the official website. Students who took the Delhi NMMS scholarship 2023 exam can view and obtain their results in PDF format from the Directorate of Education's official website, edudel.nic.in. The student's name, roll number, gender, date of birth, father's name, and school ID are all included in the NMMS scholarship result 2023 pdf. Students can review the information and, if necessary, propose revisions until May 12.

The official notice reads, "If there is any correction in Name, Category, Date of Birth, etc. of the selected student, the same may be submitted along with the supporting documents upto 12/05/2023 in the office of the Deputy Director of Education (Science & TV Branch), Old Gargi College Building, Lajpat Nagar-IV, New Delhi-110024.This issues with the prior approval of the competent authority."

Delhi NMMS Result 2023: Here's how to download scorecard

Visit the official website- edudel.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the Delhi NMMS Result 2023 link

The result PDF would open

Check Delhi NMMS Result and download the PDF

Take a print out for the future references

The Delhi NMMS exam 2023 was held on December 18, 2022 and the result is issued today