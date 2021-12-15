हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DU SOL

DU SOL Admission 2021 ends today, here’s how to apply at sol.du.ac.in

Students who are yet to fill the application form for UG courses can apply on the official School of Open Learning website at sol.du.ac.in.

Representational image

New Delhi: The registration process for undergraduate programmes at Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) is ending on Wednesday (December 15). Students who are yet to fill the application form for UG courses can apply on the official School of Open Learning website at sol.du.ac.in.

DU will close the SOL admission to Under-Graduate Courses— B.A. (H) English, B.A. (H) Political Science, B. Com (H), B. Com & B.A. (Programme) Semester-l— for the Academic Session 2021-2022 today at 11:59 PM. The official notification added, “However, online admission requests after verification of documents in the case of other than the Boards of CBSE and NIOS will be approved up to 05:00 PM only on the Last Date i.e. 15th December, 2021.”

DU SOL Admission 2021:  How to register for UG courses

1. Visit the official DU SOL website at sol.du.ac.in. 

2. On the homepage, click on DU SOL Admission 2021 registration link. 

3. Fill the required details. 

4. Submit DU UG SOL application form and pay the fees. 

5. Download and take a printout for use in future. 

DU SOLDelhi universitySchool of Open LearningDelhi University School of Open LearningDU SOL Admission 2021
