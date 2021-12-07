हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi university

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for over 250 vacancies at du.ac.in, details here

Interested applicants are required to apply ONLINE at www.du.ac.in. 

Representational Image

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Today (December 7) is the last day to apply for over 250 vacancies that have been released by Delhi University. 

Candidates looking to work as an Assistant Professor at the University of Delhi need to hurry up and apply ONLINE on DU's official website at du.ac.in. The vacancies, notably, have been released in several departments of the University of Delhi in the Academic Pay Level 10 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

Over 250 vacancies have been announced, of which, around 95 are for the Unreserved, 40 for SC, 20 for ST, 70 for OBC, 25 for EWS and 10 for PwBD candidates.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Interested applicants need to apply ONLINE. They are needed to fill the application form available on the University of Delhi website at www.du.ac.in

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Application fees

A Rs 500 application fee is there for UR/OBC/EWS candidates. No application fee from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants.

Check official Delhi University Recruitment notification

