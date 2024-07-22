How to Study without any Distractions?

In today’s time where technology has grown so much, it is mostly impossible to focus on studies now. Even if children try to study, they are not able to focus for a long time. There are many distractions available nowadays, which stops us from focusing on our work.

To create and increase your span of focus in studies you can follow some of these steps:

1. Overcome Distractions:

Note down your distractions and try to overcome them. For eg., distractions like getting distracted because of some things like the sound of tapping the keyboard, seeing your phone aur getting zoned out etc.

2. Clear your Mind:

Sometimes we study so that we can escape from the problems going on in our lives. But we cannot escape it for long as it will also affect our focus on studying. So, give yourself a 5-10 mins break so that you can think about it and clear your mind. As soon as a solution is found, it’s time to go back to study and focus properly.

3. Break down things for easy focus:

As told before that technology has grown a lot, it is impossible to sit for hours and study. Also we cannot learn everything in one go so we should break down the topics which will make it easier for us to grasp and learn it more efficiently and effectively.

4. Set a goal:

Set a time limit on how many topics you should complete in targeted time. For eg., set a goal that in 2 hours you have to complete 2 topics properly. This goal will give you a sense of competition with yourself whether you’ll be able to complete it or not. If you accomplish the goal then it will motivate you to continue like this which will not let you get distracted. Even if you are not able to accomplish the goal, then also you’ll be motivated to do better in future. This will also help you not get distracted as you’ll be focusing on making yourself better.

5. Keep your distractions away from you:

There are many distractions such as Electronic devices (phone, laptop etc.), board games, nail polishes etc. Keep these things away from yourself. As far as these distractions are from you while studying, the better. You don’t wanna be distracted when your exams are near.

Therefore, the key to studying peacefully and focused, is to keep yourself away from distractions. These tips will help you sooner or later as it’s not possible to get rid of distractions easily but with time it will become easy for you and distractions will no longer bother you.