JIPMAT 2024 Registration Begins At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JIPMAT 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) began the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) registration session on March 22. Candidates who are interested and eligible can register at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/. JIPMAT 2024 registration will be accepted until April 21, 2024, at 11.50 p.m., according to the official notification. The deadline for submitting examination fees (up to 11.50 p.m. via credit card, debit card, or net banking payment modes) is April 22, 2024.

On June 6, 2024, the exam will last 150 minutes (2:30 hours). The exam runs from 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. and is a computer-based test. To be enrolled to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management, applicants must have passed the 10+2 exam in 2022, 2023, or 2024 in the arts, commerce, or science stream, or have an equivalent test scheduled.

JIPMAT 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT

2. From the homepage, click the Login link.

3. Register first, then fill out the details.

4. Pay the cost and upload all relevant documentation.

5. Submit the form and download.

6. Take a copy for future reference.

Candidates in India must pay Rs.2000 for the General/OBC(NCL) category and Rs.1000 for SC/ST/PwD/EWS/Transgender. Those outside India must pay Rs.10,000. According to the announcement, the candidate must have passed the class 10 test no earlier than 2020.Please keep in mind that the IIMs (Bodh Gaya and Jammu) may have varying eligibility requirements, thus candidates should consult their respective websites.