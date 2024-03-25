JPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Answer Key Released At jpsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JPSC CSE Prelims 2024: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has published the answer keys for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Competitive Exam (JCCSCE) Prelims 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam, can access and download the JPSC CSE prelims answer key 2024 from the official website of the JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

The JPSC CSE prelims answer key objection window is activated on the official website. Candidates can raise objections against the JPSC CSE prelims answer key 2024 from today, March 24. The last date to raise an objection is March 30 till 5 pm.

JPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)'s official website, www.jpsc.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on the link named "Model Answer Key for Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Competitive Exam (JCCSCE)".

Step 3: The JPSC Prelims Answer Key PDF will be shown on the screen.

Step 4: Check your answers against the tentative answer key supplied.

Step 5: Download and store the JPSC Answer Key 2024 for future use.

In the JPSC Prelims 2024 exam, each of the two papers will be worth 200 points, for a total of 400 marks. Both papers will include multiple-choice questions. It's worth noting that there was no penalty for incorrect responses. For more information on the amount of questions, marks granted, and time duration for each paper, see the table below.