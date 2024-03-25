Advertisement
NewsEducation
JPSC CSE PRELIMS 2024

JPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Answer Key Released At jpsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JPSC CSE Prelims 2024: The last date to raise an objection is March 30 till 5 pm, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 10:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JPSC CSE Prelims 2024 Answer Key Released At jpsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JPSC CSE Prelims 2024: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has published the answer keys for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Competitive Exam (JCCSCE) Prelims 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam, can access and download the JPSC CSE prelims answer key 2024 from the official website of the JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

The JPSC CSE prelims answer key objection window is activated on the official website. Candidates can raise objections against the JPSC CSE prelims answer key 2024 from today, March 24. The last date to raise an objection is March 30 till 5 pm.

JPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)'s official website, www.jpsc.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on the link named "Model Answer Key for Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Competitive Exam (JCCSCE)".

Step 3: The JPSC Prelims Answer Key PDF will be shown on the screen.

Step 4: Check your answers against the tentative answer key supplied.

Step 5: Download and store the JPSC Answer Key 2024 for future use.

JPSC CSE Prelims 2024; direct link to download here

In the JPSC Prelims 2024 exam, each of the two papers will be worth 200 points, for a total of 400 marks. Both papers will include multiple-choice questions. It's worth noting that there was no penalty for incorrect responses. For more information on the amount of questions, marks granted, and time duration for each paper, see the table below.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?