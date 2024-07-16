Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 Released At karresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the results for the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) 2 Exam 3 for 2024. The exams took place from June 24 to July 5, 2024.

The Karnataka PUC 2 examination 3 was conducted from June 24 to July 5, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. Karnataka 2nd PUC examination 3 was conducted in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and second from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm.

This time, the overall pass percentage is 23.73%. The pass rates are 21.71% for the Arts stream, 23.58% for Commerce, and 27.06% for Science. A total of 76,005 students registered, with 75,466 appearing for the exam. However, only 17,911 students successfully passed the examination.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the Karnataka Examination Results website at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Result 2024" link.

Enter the required details, such as registration number and subject (as mentioned on the admit card).

Submit the details to view the supplementary result on the screen.

Review and download the result.

Print a copy for future reference.

The Karnataka Board Class 12 Exam 3 was conducted in both morning and afternoon shifts. Karnataka PUC Exam 1 took place from March 1 to March 22, 2024. Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 was held from April 29 to May 16, with results announced on May 21, 2024.