Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2024 Released At karresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: This time, the overall pass percentage is 23.73%, scroll down for direct link and other details here.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the results for the Pre-University Certificate (PUC) 2 Exam 3 for 2024. The exams took place from June 24 to July 5, 2024.
The Karnataka PUC 2 examination 3 was conducted from June 24 to July 5, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. Karnataka 2nd PUC examination 3 was conducted in two shifts on all days- first shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and second from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm.
This time, the overall pass percentage is 23.73%. The pass rates are 21.71% for the Arts stream, 23.58% for Commerce, and 27.06% for Science. A total of 76,005 students registered, with 75,466 appearing for the exam. However, only 17,911 students successfully passed the examination.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Here’s how to download
- Visit the Karnataka Examination Results website at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Result 2024" link.
- Enter the required details, such as registration number and subject (as mentioned on the admit card).
- Submit the details to view the supplementary result on the screen.
- Review and download the result.
- Print a copy for future reference.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024; direct link here
The Karnataka Board Class 12 Exam 3 was conducted in both morning and afternoon shifts. Karnataka PUC Exam 1 took place from March 1 to March 22, 2024. Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 was held from April 29 to May 16, with results announced on May 21, 2024.
