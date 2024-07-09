KARTET Paper 1, Paper 2 Answer Key 2024 Released At sts.karnataka.gov.in- Steps To Download PDF Here

KARTET Answer Key 2024: The School Education Department of Karnataka has released the answer keys for both papers of the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test. Examinees can access the KARTET 2024 answer key on the official website, sts.karnataka.gov.in, by checking and downloading it. Candidates will need to provide their application number and birthdate in order to object to the provisional answer key.

Candidates have until 5:30 p.m. on July 13, 2024, to raise their objections to the KARTET answer key, which was released on July 8. A final answer key will be prepared and the KARTET answer key revised based on the valid objections. Notably, the choices listed on the final answer key will determine the KARTET result in 2024.

The first and second papers of the KARTET exam were administered on June 30. There were 150 questions total, worth 150 marks, on both papers. According to the marking scheme, there is no deduction for incorrect answers; each correct question is worth one mark.

KARTET Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, sts.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click the KARTET Answer key 2024 link on the homepage that appears.

3. A brand-new PDF would launch.

4. Go to the solution guide and get the same

5. Print this page out for your future reference.

Candidates from the general category are required to pass the KARTET Exam with a minimum score of 60% in order to meet the qualifying requirements. For the KARTET Certificate, candidates from the reserved category must receive a minimum of 55% of the possible marks.