Kerala Plus One Result 2024 Declared At keralaresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

Kerala Plus One Result 2024: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the Plus One results 2024 for approximately 4 lakh students. Those who appeared for the Class 11 annual exams can check their results on the official websites, dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala Plus One exams 2024 were conducted from March 1 to March 26. In addition to the individual results, DHSE has also released the school-wise results. Students can view their marks by entering their roll number and date of birth in the Kerala Plus One result link 2024.

Kerala Plus One Result 2024: Direct Link

The result links are available on keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Class 11 mark sheet 2024 includes details such as the student's name, father's name, mother's name, subject-wise marks, roll number, aggregate marks, result status, overall percentage, and grades. Students placed in the compartment or those wishing to improve their scores can appear in the Kerala SAY exam 2024. Note that the original mark sheets will be distributed by the respective schools.

Kerala Plus One Results 2024: Steps to Check Scores

- Visit the DHSE official website: dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in.

- Click on the ‘DHSE First Year Result 2024 Kerala Board’ link under the results tab.

- Enter your roll number and date of birth.

- The Kerala Plus One result 2024 and mark sheet will be displayed.

- Download the Kerala DHSE Plus One result 2024 mark sheet.

Kerala Plus One Result 2024: Exam Details

The Kerala Board conducted the Class 11 exams from February 15 to February 21, 2024, for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams, including VHSE. For more details, candidates can visit the official Kerala DHSE website.