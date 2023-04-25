bie.ap.gov.in, AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE Updates (Anytime): Manabadi Inter Result 1st, 2nd Year Link To Be Activated Shortly- Direct Link, Toppers List Here

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the Class 12 intermediate, results for the 2023 board exams today, April 26. According to reports the AP inter result 2023 will be out at 12 PM. The AP board 12th result inter 2023 will be available on official websites -- results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in. The AP inter exams were held between March 16 and April 4, 2023.

Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2023: Total Students

This year, more than 5 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year intermediate exams each. The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education held the first-year exams from March 15 to April 3.

BIE AP conducted the AP Inter 1st Year exams from March 15 to April 3, 2023. AP Inter 2nd Year exams were held from March 16 to April 4, 2023.

