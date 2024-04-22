AP SSC 10th Result 2024: Manabadi SSC Results DECLARED On results.bse.ap.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here
AP SSC 10th Results 2024: BSEAP Class 10 results will be released at 11 a.m. today, April 22, 2024, scroll down for latest updates.
AP SSC Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will release the BSEAP Class 10 results on April 22, 2024, at 11 a.m. Candidates will be able to view the results on the official BSEAP website, results.bse.ap.gov.in. When you enter the roll or hall ticket numbers, online marks memos will appear. S. Suresh Kumar, Andhra Pradesh's Commissioner of School Education, will formally disclose the SSC results. The board is anticipated to reveal certain critical statistics during the press conference, including the number of registered, appeared, and qualified students, pass percentage, grade-wise student distribution, district-wise results, and so on.
The BSEAP SSC exam 2024 was held on March 18-30. Depending on the duration, the papers began at 9:30 a.m. and ended at 11:30 a.m. or 12:45 p.m.
AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Pass percentage of girls
Pass percentage of girls: 89.17 per cent
Manabadi AP SSC Results 2024 Live: Pass percentage of boys
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) stated in a press conference that male applicants passed with 84.32 percent.
AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Pass percentage
This year's pass percentage for Class 10 is 86.69 percent.
AP SSC result 2024 DECLARED
The BSEAP has issued the Class 10 final exam results.
AP SSC Result 2024: Here's how to check scores via SMS
Students can also check their results through SMS. To do so, they must type SSC, a space, then their roll number, then send it to 55352. Alternatively, an SMS can be sent to 56300. This facility will be active only after the results are declared.
AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Result shortly
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Here's how to download scorecard
Open your internet browser and enter the URL: results.bse.ap.gov.in
Go to the Secondary School Certificate Public Examination (SSC) March 2024 Results page.
Enter the roll number.
Check the results online.
AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Live: Press Conference to begin soon
The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result news conference will start at 11 a.m. at the Grand Central Hall, Taj Vivanta (Gateway), MG Road, Vijayawada.
AP SSC 10th Result 2024 Live: Marks memo required for result
The Andhra Pradesh SSC exam hall ticket number (roll number) is necessary to verify Class 10 results online.
BSEAP Class 10th Results 2024 Live: Details mentioned on scorecard
The roll number of the student
Name of the student
Name of the district
Subjects appeared in (three language and three non-language papers)
Internal exam marks
Average grade point obtained
Grade points
Result status (passed/failed)
AP SSC 10th Result 2024 Live: Class 10th grading system
A1 grade: 91-100 marks
A2 grade: 81-90 marks
B1 grade: 71-80 marks
B2 grade: 61-70 marks
C1 grade: 51-60 marks
C2 grade: 41-50 marks
D grade: 35-40 marks.
AP SSC 10th Result 2024 Live: Re-evaluation of results
After declaring the AP SSC results, the board will provide a portal for re-counting and re-evaluating results. Those who are still dissatisfied with their results may apply for re-evaluation.
AP SSC 10th Result 2024 Live: Last year performance
The overall score in last year's Andhra Pradesh SSC test was 72.26 percent, five percentage points higher than the previous year.
AP SSC 10th Result 2024 Live: Result to be announced soon
S. Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education for Andhra Pradesh, will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to release the BSEAP Class 10 results.
AP SSC 10th Results 2024: How to check result
- Visit the AP SSC result website, results.bse.ap.gov.in.
- Go to the SSC or Class 10 results page.
- Enter the necessary information and log in.
- Check and download your results.
Manabadi AP SSC Result 2024 Live: Website to check result
The official website for AP SSC/Class 10 results is'results.bse.ap.gov.in'.
AP SSC 10th Result 2024 Live: Result time
The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exam results will be declared today at 11 a.m. during a press conference. Soon after, the link to obtain the scorecard/marks memo will be unlocked on the BSEAP website.