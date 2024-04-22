AP SSC 10th Result 2024: Manabadi SSC Results DECLARED On results.bse.ap.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here

AP SSC Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will release the BSEAP Class 10 results on April 22, 2024, at 11 a.m. Candidates will be able to view the results on the official BSEAP website, results.bse.ap.gov.in. When you enter the roll or hall ticket numbers, online marks memos will appear. S. Suresh Kumar, Andhra Pradesh's Commissioner of School Education, will formally disclose the SSC results. The board is anticipated to reveal certain critical statistics during the press conference, including the number of registered, appeared, and qualified students, pass percentage, grade-wise student distribution, district-wise results, and so on.

The BSEAP SSC exam 2024 was held on March 18-30. Depending on the duration, the papers began at 9:30 a.m. and ended at 11:30 a.m. or 12:45 p.m.