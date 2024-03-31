Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE: BSEB Matric Result To Be OUT At 1.30 PM On biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

BSEB 12th Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 today, March 31, at 1:30 pm. This is a highly anticipated moment for many Class 10 students who took part in the board exams. They will finally get to see the outcome of their academic journey. The results can be checked on the official website, biharboard.bihar.gov.in, giving students the chance to view their BSEB Matric results 2024.

The result will be declared at a press conference in which the BSEB Chairman will announce the Bihar board 10th toppers' list, pass percentage, division and gender-wise result, etc.

Bihar Board 10th Result: Exam Details

The Bihar Board Class 10 exams 2024 took place from February 15 to 23, 2024, in different centers statewide. Around 16.4 lakh students attended across 1,548 centers, with exams divided into morning and afternoon sessions. Morning session: 9:30 AM - 12:45 PM; afternoon session: 2:00 PM - 5:15 PM.