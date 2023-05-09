Manabadi TS Inter Results 2023: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Results Declared On tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Direct Link To Check Scorecard Here

TS Inter Results 2023: Telangana State board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE announced the TS Inter Results for 1st and 2nd year. The results were declared at 11 a.m. Students will be able to view their results on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The date was confirmed yesterday, and the timing of the results was announced in the evening. The results were announced during a press conference in the presence of Telangana State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The result link is activated now.

TS Inter Results 2023: Direct Link To Check Scorecard

TS Inter Results 2023: Exam Date

Telangana State Board held the TS Inter Exams 2023 for the first year from March 15, 2023, to April 3, 2023, and for the second year from March 16, 2023, to April 4, 2023. Those who took the exam will have their results announced. Students are urged to have their hall tickets ready before the results are announced. The information will be needed to access and download the mark's memos.

TS Inter Results 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for IPE 2023 Marks Memo

A new page will open, enter your hall ticket number and select for year, and stream

Your TS Inter Result 2023 and Marks Memo will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students must achieve a total aggregate percentage of 35 in both theory and practical to qualify for the Telangana Intermediate Exam. Those who are unable to do so will be given the opportunity to take the additional tests.

The TS Inter Result 2023 was announced today, May 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. for approximately 9,47,699 candidates. Approximately 4,82,677 students registered for the Inter 1st Year Exams, while approximately 4,65,022 students registered for the TS Inter 2nd Year Exams.