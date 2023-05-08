Live | TS Inter 2023 Result: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results To Be Declared Tomorrow, May 9 At 11 AM On tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

The TS intermediate result 2023 will be announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) tomorrow, May 9, 2023 at 11am. Once the result is out, students will be able to access the TS Inter result 2023 through the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Around 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Inter exam this year. First year final exams were held from March 15 to April 3 and 2nd year exams from March 16 to April 4. These exams were held in single shifts. When available, the direct link to check marks will be provided here.

TSBIE will announce the results at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, toppers name and other details will also be announced along with the results at the press conference.

TS Inter 2023: Exam Date

TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The Board exams in the state were conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the TS Inter examination this year. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSBIE.