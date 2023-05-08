topStoriesenglish2604712
TS INTER RESULT 2023

Live | TS Inter 2023 Result: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results To Be Declared Tomorrow, May 9 At 11 AM On tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Results will be released tomorrow, May 9 at 11 AM, scroll down for all the live and latest updates. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 06:51 PM IST|Source:

The TS intermediate result 2023 will be announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) tomorrow, May 9, 2023 at 11am. Once the result is out, students will be able to access the TS Inter result 2023 through the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Around 9 lakh students appeared in the TS Inter exam this year. First year final exams were held from March 15 to April 3 and 2nd year exams from March 16 to April 4. These exams were held in single shifts. When available, the direct link to check marks will be provided here.

TSBIE will announce the results at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The pass percentage, toppers name and other details will also be announced along with the results at the press conference.

TS Inter 2023: Exam Date

TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The Board exams in the state were conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the TS Inter examination this year. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSBIE.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On TS Inter Board Result 2023 

08 May 2023
18:50 PM

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Total Students

Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the TS Inter examination this year.

18:46 PM

Telangana Inter Result Live: Date And Time

TSBIE will announce 1st and 2nd year exam results tomorrow, May 9 at 11 am.

18:45 PM

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Exam Dates

The TS Intermediate First Year Exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and the Intermediate Second Year Exam was held from March 16 to April 4 at various exam centres throughout the state. The  Board exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm.

