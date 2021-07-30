हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Meghalaya

Meghalaya, MBOSE class 12th result declared today, check mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

The MBOSE 12th Results have been declared, students can check by visiting the official site of the board - mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Meghalaya, MBOSE class 12th result declared today, check mbose.in, megresults.nic.in
File photo

Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE Class 12th Result was declared on Saturday, July 30 at 11 am. The students who were eagerly waiting for their results can now check visit the official site of the board - mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

The board had conducted the exams this year on time and as scheduled even though schools remained shut in Shillong. Many boards across the country cancelled their exams including CBSE and ICSE boards.

In the official notice, MBOSE has mentioned important websites that can be used to access the results. Students waiting for their MBOSE 12th Result must keep a check here and on the official site for more updates. 

Here's how to check MBOSE 12th Results:

- Log in to the board website mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the result link.

- Login with roll number, registration number, or other required details.

- Result will be displayed on the next page.

- Download and take a printout for future reference.

The board has even made it clear that it would not display the MBOSE 12th Result in its office in Tura/Shillong. Moreover, these results will also not be displayed in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation.  

