MICAT Phase 2 2024 Result OUT At mica.ac.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

MICAT 2024: The Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad (MICA) has released the results for MICAT Phase 2, marking a crucial step for students aspiring to enroll in the Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and PGDM-Communications programs. To access the MICAT 2024 Phase 2 results, candidates can visit the official website, mica.ac.in. The MICAT 2024 scorecard encompasses essential details, including the examination date, exam center, login ID, candidate's name and photo, highest and lowest marks obtained, course name, session, marks in four sections, and qualifying status. To download the scorecard, applicants need to use their application number or login ID and password.

MICAT 2024 Phase 2 Result: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the official website - mica.ac.in.

- Click on 'MICAT Phase 2 score card.'

- In the subsequent tab, input the application number or login ID and password.

- Click on the 'Login' button to access and review the MICAT result 2024.

MICAT Result 2024: Score Normalisation

Score normalization is an integral part of the result calculation process. MICA follows a comprehensive normalization procedure, involving the division of scores into subsections for MICAT-Phase 1 and 2. These scores are then normalized using statistical methods, ensuring fairness in the evaluation process. Normalization is conducted separately for each subsection, and the scores of all qualified candidates are considered up to the point of eligibility, leading to the determination of the normalized score. This normalization process is applied across all four subsections, encompassing both MICAT Phase 1 and 2.

Furthermore, the list for group exercise and personal interview will be based on a composite score formula, with 50% weightage given to CAT, XAT, or GMAT scores and the remaining 50% to MICAT scores. This approach aims to provide a balanced and comprehensive assessment of candidates for the subsequent stages of the admission process.